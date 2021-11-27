Left Menu

Mallikarjun Kharge calls Oppn parties meeting on Monday to create consensus over issues to be raised in Parliament

Ahead of the Parliament winter session, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge has called on a meeting on Monday of all the opposition parties to create consensus over the issues to be raised in the parliament.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2021 10:50 IST | Created: 27-11-2021 10:50 IST
Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge talks to ANI (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Ahead of the Parliament winter session, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge has called on a meeting on Monday of all the opposition parties to create consensus over the issues to be raised in the parliament. "All opposition parties have been called for a meeting on November 29 at 9:45 am in Congress office to discuss the strategy for the upcoming session," Kharge told ANI.

"In the meeting, we will try to create consensus regarding the issues and opinions that need to be raised in the parliament," he added. Earlier on Thursday, Congress leaders reached party interim president Sonia Gandhi's residence for a meeting of the party's Parliament Strategy Group to discuss the issues that the party will raise in the winter session of the Parliament beginning on November 29.

The party is likely to several issues including raise price rise in the winter session. Earlier, on November 25, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal had told ANI, "We will raise the issue of inflation in the upcoming session of Parliament. Congress Parliamentary Strategy Group will meet in New Delhi on November 25 to finalize the strategy for the upcoming Parliament session."

The government's agenda for the winter session includes 26 new bills including legislation on cryptocurrency and another to repeal three farm laws. (ANI)

