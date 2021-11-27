Left Menu

Surrendered Maoist to get house, stipend in Kerala

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 27-11-2021 13:09 IST | Created: 27-11-2021 12:48 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Senior Maoist leader Lijesh, who surrendered before Kerala police last month, is likely to get a house of his own, stipend and a job soon.

The district rehabilitation committee, headed by the district collector, recommended to the government to provide a house, job, stipend and other livelihood means to him under the state government's 'surrender-cum-rehabilitation' package announced in 2018.

As per the package, a liberal approach would be taken by the authorities in the cases involving Maoists who return to the mainstream giving up their armed struggle, a police statement said on Saturday.

Wayanad district police chief Aravind Sukumar urged the Ultras, operating from the forests of Wayanad district, should abandon armed resistance and return to the mainstream of society. The interested members of the banned outfits can contact the district police chief, any government office or local government body in this regard.

The officer also said the surrendered Maoists would get all the benefits announced by the government under the package, the statement added.

Lijesh alias Ramu was a member of the banned CPI(Maoist) from Wayanad.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

