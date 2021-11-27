Left Menu

All political parties in Goa in cahoots with BJP, alleges Moitra

Trinamool Congress TMC leader Mahua Moitra on Saturday alleged that all political parties in Goa were in cahoots with the ruling BJP, and also accused the Congress of doing nothing all these years.Addressing a press conference, Moitra also slammed BJP chief J P Nadda, saying that since his party was rejected in West Bengal, he was targeting the TMC in Goa. The Mamata Banerjee-led TMC has decided to contest the Assembly polls in BJP-ruled Goa, which is just a few months away.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mahua Moitra on Saturday alleged that all political parties in Goa were in cahoots with the ruling BJP, and also accused the Congress of doing nothing all these years.

Addressing a press conference, Moitra also slammed BJP chief J P Nadda, saying that since his party was rejected in West Bengal, he was targeting the TMC in Goa. The Mamata Banerjee-led TMC has decided to contest the Assembly polls in BJP-ruled Goa, which is just a few months away. ''All the parties in Goa are in cahoots together...If you want to defeat the BJP, the Congress has not done nothing all these years,'' she said.

''(Senior Congress leader) P Chidambaram coming here one day and walking on the road is not going to do something. I am here everyday. Chidambaram comes here for a day and goes,'' TMC's Lok Sabha member said. She was referring to the Congress's rally against inflation taken out recently in the state, in which Chidambaram, who is Congress's election observer for Goa, took part. Moitra talked about three issues in Goa - destruction of environment for three linear projects in Mollem forest area, renovation of Kala Academy project and illegal structure at archaeologically protected area of Old Goa.

She said that all the political parties in Goa have not done anything on these issues.

''Congress raises every issue, but we have not seen sustained question and answers from them,'' she alleged.

Moitra said that TMC is here to question the BJP in a sustained manner and put pressure on it. ''TMC will raise these issues in Parliament,'' she stated. When asked about Nadda's recent statement against the TMC over its rule in West Bengal, Moitra asked, ''J P Nadda ji hai kaun? (Who is J P Nadda?)...He is president of some national party, why should we comment on him.'' Nadda, during his recent visit to Goa, had alleged that the law and order situation in West Bengal is deteriorating under the Mamata Banerjee government. Moitra further said, ''Nadda went to Bengal and made accusations. But what happened? People of Bengal rejected him. Now, he can't go to Bengal, so he is commenting in Goa. So why should I comment on some other party's national president? I wish him good luck.'' PTI RPS NP NP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

