Suspected Omicron case found in Germany - regional minister

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 27-11-2021 15:51 IST | Created: 27-11-2021 15:45 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A minister in the German state of Hesse said on Saturday that the recently discovered Omicron variant of the coronavirus had very probably arrived in Germany. "Last night several Omicron-typical mutations were found in a traveller returning from South Africa," tweeted Kai Klose, social affairs minister in the western German state that is home to Frankfurt airport.

He added that a full sequencing of the variant was being carried out.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

