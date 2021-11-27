Left Menu

Central agencies trying to frame me; unknown person recced of my residence: Maha minister Nawab Malik

He also alleged that some Central agencies are trying to implicate him in false cases.Addressing a press conference here, Malik said he will file a formal complaint with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Mumbai police commissioner Hemant Nagrale in this regard.I have proof that my house and my family members are being watched.

Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik on Saturday claimed that some unidentified persons tried to conduct a recce of his residence in Mumbai and also tried to gather information about himself and his family members. He also alleged that some Central agencies are trying to implicate him in false cases.

Addressing a press conference here, Malik said he will file a formal complaint with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Mumbai police commissioner Hemant Nagrale in this regard.

''I have proof that my house and my family members are being watched. When I was in Dubai last week, two persons with a camera tried to conduct a recce of my residence. They were trying to collect information about my home, schools, office, grandchildren. When they were stopped by some people and questioned, they fled,'' Malik alleged. He also claimed that one of the two persons writes against him on Koo handle. Malik, also a spokesperson of the Nationalist Congress Party, further claimed that some officers from Central investigating agencies were preparing a Whatsapp draft of a complaint against him to be sent through email. ''I have proof of Whatsapp chats about this. If Central agencies are planning to lodge false cases against ministers then this is a serious matter and it will not be tolerated, ''he said.

Malik has been targetting the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and its Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede after the anti-drugs agency raided a cruise ship and claimed to have recovered some contrabands last month. Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan and others were arrested in connection with this case. They were later granted bail by the Bombay High Court. Malik had claimed that the raid conducted by the NCB was a ploy to extort money from Aryan Khan and this conspiracy was hatched by a purported BJP functionary of which Wankhede was part.

(With inputs from agencies.)

