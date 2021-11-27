Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2021 18:09 IST | Created: 27-11-2021 18:04 IST
AAP slams Yogi govt over Dalit family killing, to stage protests across UP on Sunday
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday slammed the Uttar Pradesh government over the recent killing of four members of a Dalit family in Allahabad, and demanded a speedy trial into the case and capital punishment to the culprits.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters, AAP MP Sanjay Singh announced that his party will hold protests across all districts of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday demanding justice for the victims.

He alleged that the horrific incident, in which a minor girl of the family was allegedly gangraped and killed, was the outcome of the Yogi Adityanath administration's ''negligence and a police-criminals nexus in the state''.

Four members of a Dalit family were brutally killed in Gohri village under Phaphamau police station area of Allahabad district Wednesday night.

The head of the family, an approximately 50-year-old man, his 45-year-old wife, 16-year-old daughter and 10-year-old son were sleeping in the house when the incident took place.

''This is bigger than the Hathras case. Hooliganism and savagery against the poor and deprived sections have got a free run in the state under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath,'' Singh said.

He said the victims had been beaten up by the accused in September, however, the police lodged an FIR only after a week following pressure from the locals and the media.

''The family had been begging for justice since they were beaten up but the police did not take any action and finally they were brutally murdered,'' Singh claimed.

He said the police did not move until the entire family was ''eliminated'' as the Yogi Adityanath government's action is driven by ''casteist hatred''. ''We demand that the trial be completed in a fast-track court in six months and the culprits be handed down death sentence," he said.

Singh said he has written to President Ram Nath Kovind asking for an appointment to seek his intervention in the matter.

