Left Menu

Bungalow construction in Old Goa heritage area: TMC, GFP protest, slam BJP govt

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 27-11-2021 19:18 IST | Created: 27-11-2021 19:18 IST
Bungalow construction in Old Goa heritage area: TMC, GFP protest, slam BJP govt
  • Country:
  • India

The construction of a bungalow in the precincts of Old Goa heritage complex snowballed into a political tussle on Saturday with the Save Old Goa Action Committee starting an indefinite 'satyagraha', the GFP demanding an apology and the Trinamool Congress stating it will raise the issue in the winter session of Parliament.

TMC Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra said this was illegal construction in an area protected by the Archeological Survey of India and she would raise it in Parliament in the upcoming session.

Moitra, who had met groups agitating on the issue on Friday, also alleged the land was bought by the husband of a Mumbai-based BJP leader.

During the day, Goa Forward Party MLA Vijai Sardesai wrote to state Town and Country Planning Minister Chandrakant Kavlekar asking him to revoke permissions given to the controversial structure by December 3 and come out with the facts behind the episode.

'If you and your government have indulged in wrongdoing in 2016 and 2021, then apologise by December 3,'' he said in his letter to Kavlekar. On Friday, Kavlekar had said an inquiry had been ordered into the construction, adding that ''this had not happened in my term but much earlier''.

''I have ordered the withdrawal of permission for the construction of a bungalow in a heritage precinct,'' Kavlekar said.

Several people, priests and NGOS had protested recently near the St Cajetan Church in Old Goa against the bungalow construction.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
LF releases list of candidates for KMC elections

LF releases list of candidates for KMC elections

 India
2
Study suggests persistent depression among older adults, after COVID

Study suggests persistent depression among older adults, after COVID

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: NASA launches test mission of asteroid-deflecting spacecraft; Pentagon to form new group to investigate UFOs and more

Science News Roundup: NASA launches test mission of asteroid-deflecting spac...

 Global
4
Could we really deflect an asteroid heading for Earth? An expert explains NASA’s latest DART mission

Could we really deflect an asteroid heading for Earth? An expert explains NA...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021