Mayawati, Akhilesh attack BJP govt over killing of Dalit family in UP

Opposition BSP and SP on Saturday condemned the recent murder of four members of a Dalit family in Allahabad and termed it ''shameful'' and ''a blot on anti-dalit'' BJP government in Uttar Pradesh.

In a series of tweets in Hindi, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati said, ''Very sad and shameful murder of four people of a Dalit family in Prayagraj, UP recently. This incident also shows the poor law and order of the government. It seems that the BJP is also following in the footsteps of the SP government in this matter.'' ''After this incident, a BSP delegation led by Babulal Bhanwra that had reached there said 'dabangs' (musclemen) in Prayagraj are terrorising the people due to which the murder happened,'' she said in another tweet.

The BSP demands that the government should take strict legal action against all the strongmen who are guilty of this crime, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said.

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav also took to Twitter to condemn the killings.

''The killings of 4 Dalits by 'dabang' in Allahabad's Phaphamau is another blot on the anti-Dalit BJP government. Highly condemnable! Hope these criminals can be seen even without glasses,'' Yadav said in a tweet in Hindi.

Four members of a Dalit family were brutally killed in Gohri village under Phaphamau police station area of Allahabad district on Wednesday night.

The head of the family, an approximately 50-year-old man, his 45-year-old wife, 16-year-old daughter and 10-year-old son were sleeping in the house when the incident took place.

