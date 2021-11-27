Left Menu

3 picnickers killed in road mishap, CM announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for kin of deceased

At least three persons were killed and nine others were injured after a truck rammed into a bus on NH 16 in Khurda district on Saturday.The accident took place at Belapada Chhak when the bus carrying 19 picnickers was on its way back from Maa Tarini temple at Ghatagaon in Keonjhar district, police said. Two persons died on the spot and later an injured succumbed at the hospital. The injured persons were rushed to Balugaon hospital.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 27-11-2021 19:46 IST | Created: 27-11-2021 19:43 IST
3 picnickers killed in road mishap, CM announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for kin of deceased
At least three persons were killed and nine others were injured after a truck rammed into a bus on NH 16 in Khurda district on Saturday.

The accident took place at Belapada Chhak when the bus carrying 19 picnickers was on its way back from Maa Tarini temple at Ghatagaon in Keonjhar district, police said. Two persons died on the spot and later an injured succumbed at the hospital. The injured persons were rushed to Balugaon hospital. The exact cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has condoled the death of three students in the accident and announced Rs 2 lakh ex gratia for the families of each victim. The deceased hailed from Rangeilunda under Gopalpur tehsil of Ganjam district.

Wishing early recovery of the injured, Patnaik directed the district officials to extend all possible help for their treatment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

