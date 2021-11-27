Left Menu

Decide on booster dose of Covid vaccine, Gehlot urges Centre

He said unless the second dose is administered, the first is of no use.It is necessary to take both doses for prevention, he told reporters here.Gehlot said along with it, the Centre should consider allowing booster doses.The CM said he has already written a letter to the prime minister in this regard but no decision has been taken on this so far by the Centre.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday said the Centre should decide on allowing booster doses of coronavirus vaccine to people, expressing worry over rising infection cases. He also stressed on increasing efforts to ensure that the second dose of the vaccine is administered to those who have taken the first dose. He said unless the second dose is administered, the first is of no use.

''It is necessary to take both doses for prevention,'' he told reporters here.

Gehlot said along with it, the Centre should consider allowing booster doses.

The CM said he has already written a letter to the prime minister in this regard but no decision has been taken on this so far by the Centre.

