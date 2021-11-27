Left Menu

All beneficiaries to get social security pension; there'll be no quota: Jharkhand CM

PTI | Ramgarh | Updated: 27-11-2021 20:56 IST | Created: 27-11-2021 20:17 IST
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Saturday said his government has planned to provide social security pension to all beneficiaries - elderly people, widows, differently-abled persons and others - and their number will not be fixed in blocks or districts.

Earlier, many people did not get any benefit from pension schemes as there had been a quota for each zone, the chief minister said while addressing a public meeting at Kukaiyatand in Ramgarh district.

Soren launched a universal pension scheme on the Statehood Day on November 15. Under the scheme, every person above 60 years of age, widows and destitute women above 18 years, single women above 45 years, disabled citizens above five years and anyone suffering from HIV/AIDS, except income taxpayers and those working or retired from public sector and government units, will get Rs 1000 per month.

''We have started Sarkar Apke Dwar programme to reach out to villagers to resolve their grievances related to Aadhaar card, voter card, ration card, social security pension, caste certificate as well as income certificate on the spot,'' the chief minister said.

Besides the universal pension scheme, Soren on November 15 had also announced ''Aapke Adhikar, Aapki Sarkar, Aapke Dwar'' (Your Rights, Your Government, Your Door) programme aimed at bringing government plans to the doorstep of beneficiaries.

He said the state government has started giving additional food grain to poor families and taken initiatives to provide skilled people with a soft loan of Rs 25 lakh loan to start a business.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

