Poonia reviews preparations for Shah's Dec 5 Jaipur visit

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 27-11-2021 21:12 IST | Created: 27-11-2021 21:12 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia on Saturday reviewed preparations for Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit here on December 5 and issued necessary directions to party leaders.

The review meeting was attended by BJP general secretary (organisation) Chandrashekhar and other party leaders.

''A large number of party workers and people will gather in Jaipur. The meeting of public representatives will be grand and there is enthusiasm among all BJP workers about the visit,'' Poonia told reporters after the meeting.

He said Shah's visit and address will boost the morale of the party workers and infuse them with new energy.

Another BJP leader said Shah will hold a huge roadshow from the airport to Birla Auditorium. He will be welcomed by party leaders and workers at several places during the roadshow.

During his visit, Shah will chair a meeting of the BJP's state working committee and address a meeting of around 10,000 public representatives, including MPs, MLAs, zila pramukhs, panchayat samiti members and pradhans etc.

He is also likely to visit some temples.

