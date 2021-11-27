Rally against inflation: Rajasthan Cong workers to take part in large numbers, says Dotasra

The Congress will be holding a rally against price rise in New Delhi on December 12, in which large number of workers from Rajasthan will take part, said state party chief Govind Singh Dotasra here on Saturday.

Dotasra said the call for the protest at Delhi's Ramlila Ground has been given by the All-India Congress Committee (AICC).

"It will be a huge rally against inflation and thousands of party workers from Rajasthan will be attending it," he said. Dotasra held a meeting of office-bearers in this regard at the state party office on Saturday. He said to make the rally a success, office-bearers and public representatives will work in coordination and ensure the presence of the maximum number of workers there.

