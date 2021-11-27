Left Menu

Rally against inflation: Rajasthan Cong workers to take part in large numbers, says Dotasra

The Congress will be holding a rally against price rise in New Delhi on December 12, in which large number of workers from Rajasthan will take part, said state party chief Govind Singh Dotasra here on Saturday.Dotasra said the call for the protest at Delhis Ramlila Ground has been given by the All-India Congress Committee AICC.It will be a huge rally against inflation and thousands of party workers from Rajasthan will be attending it, he said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 27-11-2021 21:54 IST | Created: 27-11-2021 21:33 IST
Rally against inflation: Rajasthan Cong workers to take part in large numbers, says Dotasra
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress will be holding a rally against price rise in New Delhi on December 12, in which large number of workers from Rajasthan will take part, said state party chief Govind Singh Dotasra here on Saturday.

Dotasra said the call for the protest at Delhi's Ramlila Ground has been given by the All-India Congress Committee (AICC).

"It will be a huge rally against inflation and thousands of party workers from Rajasthan will be attending it," he said. Dotasra held a meeting of office-bearers in this regard at the state party office on Saturday. He said to make the rally a success, office-bearers and public representatives will work in coordination and ensure the presence of the maximum number of workers there.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study suggests persistent depression among older adults, after COVID

Study suggests persistent depression among older adults, after COVID

 United States
2
LF releases list of candidates for KMC elections

LF releases list of candidates for KMC elections

 India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA launches test mission of asteroid-deflecting spacecraft; Pentagon to form new group to investigate UFOs and more

Science News Roundup: NASA launches test mission of asteroid-deflecting spac...

 Global
4
Could we really deflect an asteroid heading for Earth? An expert explains NASA’s latest DART mission

Could we really deflect an asteroid heading for Earth? An expert explains NA...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021