Rally against inflation: Rajasthan Cong workers to take part in large numbers, says Dotasra
The Congress will be holding a rally against price rise in New Delhi on December 12, in which large number of workers from Rajasthan will take part, said state party chief Govind Singh Dotasra here on Saturday.Dotasra said the call for the protest at Delhis Ramlila Ground has been given by the All-India Congress Committee AICC.It will be a huge rally against inflation and thousands of party workers from Rajasthan will be attending it, he said.
- Country:
- India
The Congress will be holding a rally against price rise in New Delhi on December 12, in which large number of workers from Rajasthan will take part, said state party chief Govind Singh Dotasra here on Saturday.
Dotasra said the call for the protest at Delhi's Ramlila Ground has been given by the All-India Congress Committee (AICC).
"It will be a huge rally against inflation and thousands of party workers from Rajasthan will be attending it," he said. Dotasra held a meeting of office-bearers in this regard at the state party office on Saturday. He said to make the rally a success, office-bearers and public representatives will work in coordination and ensure the presence of the maximum number of workers there.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Rajasthan to Offer Big-bang Investment Opportunities in Petrochemicals and Fintech Sectors at EXPO2020 India Pavilion
Pilot meets Sonia Gandhi amid Cabinet reshuffle buzz in Rajasthan
Amid Rajasthan cabinet reshuffle buzz, Pilot says party will make a decision 'very soon'
EAM meets US Congress delegation, discusses developments in Afghanistan, Indo-Pacific
Congress workers who connect with people should get rewarded with posts: Sachin after meeting with Sonia Gandhi