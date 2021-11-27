Left Menu

Oppn parties condemn `manhandling' of Goan writer at IFFI

Opposition Congress, Aam Aadmi Party and Goa Forward Party on Saturday condemned alleged manhandling of renowned Goan writer Dilip Borkar at the ongoing International Film Festival of India IFFI here.Some bouncers deployed by a private security agency at the IFFI venue allegedly pushed and shoved Borkar and a journalist on Friday evening.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 27-11-2021 23:49 IST | Created: 27-11-2021 23:49 IST
Opposition Congress, Aam Aadmi Party and Goa Forward Party on Saturday condemned alleged manhandling of renowned Goan writer Dilip Borkar at the ongoing International Film Festival of India (IFFI) here.

Some bouncers deployed by a private security agency at the IFFI venue allegedly pushed and shoved Borkar and a journalist on Friday evening. Leader of Opposition in Goa Assembly and Congress leader Digambar Kamat decried ''high handedness'' to which local delegates were being subjected to.

''Strongly condemn physical assault on Konkani writer and Activist Dilip Borkar by...Bouncers. @goacm must act fast,” he tweeted.

GFP chief Vijai Sardesai said ''the goons who call themselves as IFFI security and treat visiting celebrities like royalty and locals like servants must immediately cease their misguided and high handed behaviour.'' AAP Goa convener Rahul Mhambrey tweeted, “Express outrage at the manhandling of acclaimed writer Bab Dilip Borkar and journalist Bab Raju Nayak by bouncers deployed by ESG at @IFFIGoa.'' Despite repeated attempts, Subhash Faldesai, vice chairman of Entertainment Society of Goa which is the nodal agency for hosting the festival, was not available for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

