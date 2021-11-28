Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Portugal's main opposition party re-elects moderate leader as election looms

Portugal's main opposition Social Democratic Party (PSD) re-elected Rui Rio as its leader, tasking the moderate politician with the challenge of overcoming the ruling Socialists' lead in opinion polls ahead of a Jan. 30 snap election. Rio, a 64-year-old trained economist who has led the center-right PSD since January 2018, beat European Parliament member Paulo Rangel in Saturday's leadership contest by a margin of 52% to 48%.

Governor Doria wins bid to run for Brazil's presidency, polls show him far behind

Brazil's Joao Doria on Saturday won the primaries of his Brazilian Social Democracy Party (PSDB) to be their presidential candidate ahead of elections next year. A businessman and former presenter of the Brazilian edition of "The Apprentice", Doria, 63, is currently governor of Sao Paulo. He has presented himself as a third-way candidate, between the extremes of far-right President Jair Bolsonaro and leftist former-leader Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

Pressure likely to be exerted on Iran if it uses talks to boost nuclear programme -U.S. envoy

The United States and its partners are likely to exert pressure on Iran if it uses talks scheduled to resume in Vienna on Monday as pretext to accelerate its nuclear programme, the U.S. special envoy to Iran said in an interview broadcast on Saturday. "If Iran thinks it can use this time to build more leverage and then come back and say they want something better it simply won't work. We and our partners won't go for it," envoy Robert Malley told BBC Sounds.

Burkina Faso protest against militant violence turns violent

Protesters burned tyres and pillaged a government building in Burkina Faso's capital on Saturday after police fired tear gas to disperse a march against the state's failure to stop a wave of violence by Islamist militants. Activist groups called for renewed protests in response to a recent surge of attacks in the West African country, including one by al Qaeda-linked militants https://www.reuters.com/world/africa/death-toll-attack-burkina-security-post-soars-53-2021-11-17 that killed 49 military police officers and four civilians two weeks ago.

In Honduras, parties flag fears of fraud ahead of pivotal vote

Warnings of potential foul play are flying from all sides ahead of Sunday's presidential election in Honduras, raising fears of possible disputes and unrest if leading challenger Xiomara Castro https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/honduran-leftist-teamed-with-tv-host-gains-race-be-first-woman-president-2021-11-24 does not win by a clear margin. The charged political atmosphere https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/honduran-ruling-party-hopeful-asfura-faces-uphill-climb-2021-11-26 reflects memories of the disputed 2017 election, which the ruling National Party won after a delayed count and that the Organization of American States said was riddled with irregularities before calling for a fresh vote.

Greece opens two more holding centres for migrants on islands

Greece on Saturday inaugurated two more migrant holding centres on islands near Turkey as part of a tougher policy for managing migrant flows that has been critised by rights groups. The conservative government first announced in 2019 it would shut the five camps set up on Greek islands during the height of Europe's migration crisis, when hundreds of thousands of people, mainly Syrian refugees, arrived from Turkey on rubber boats.

Explainer-How worried should we be about the Omicron variant?

The new Omicron coronavirus variant - identified first in South Africa, but also detected in Europe and Asia - is raising concern worldwide given the number of mutations, which might help it spread or even evade antibodies from prior infection or vaccination. News of the variant prompted countries to announce new travel restrictions on Friday and sent drugmakers scrambling to see if their COVID-19 vaccines remain protective.

We're ready, Ukrainian soldiers say on frontier with rebels

Ukraine's military is ready and able to repel any attack, says Ukrainian soldier Oleksander, standing in a trench just a few hundred meters from pro-Russian separatists. Ukraine's military intelligence said last week that Russia had more than 92,000 troops massed around Ukraine's borders and was preparing for an attack by the end of January or beginning of February.

UK, Germany and Italy detect Omicron variant cases, Israel closes borders

Britain, Germany and Italy detected cases of the new Omicron coronavirus variant on Saturday and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced new steps to contain the virus, while more nations imposed restrictions on travel from southern Africa. The discovery of the variant has sparked global concern, a wave of travel bans or curbs and a sell-off on financial markets on Friday as investors worried that Omicron could stall a global recovery from the nearly two-year pandemic.

Australian state on edge about Omicron virus variant arrival

Health officials in Australia's most populous state have begun urgent testing after two people who arrived on a flight from southern Africa overnight tested positive to the coronavirus, raising concerns that a newly detected, highly infectious strain has arrived in the country. Australia imposed new restrictions on Saturday on people who have been to nine southern African countries, as the new Omicron variant raises concerns about another wave of the pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)