Left Menu

Tripura civic polls: Voting underway, BJP leading in 4 seats

The counting of votes for over 200 seats in the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) and Nagar Panchayats elections began on Sunday.

ANI | Agartala (Tripura) | Updated: 28-11-2021 09:30 IST | Created: 28-11-2021 09:30 IST
Tripura civic polls: Voting underway, BJP leading in 4 seats
Counting of votes for Tripura civic poll underway (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The counting of votes for over 200 seats in the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) and Nagar Panchayats elections began on Sunday. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading in Ambassa, Jirania, Teliamura and Sabroom seats, the Tripura State Election Commission informed.

The election took place on November 25 amid poll-related violence, court cases, arrests and allegations. According to the Election Commission of India, there was 81.52 per cent voting turnout till 9.30 pm.

As many as 98 persons were arrested for poll-related violence in the state, police had informed on Thursday. Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress (TMC) had earlier approached the Supreme Court of India urging to postpone the counting of votes of municipal elections that were held in Tripura.

This is the first civic poll that the BJP contested after coming to power in Tripura in 2018. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's everything you need to know about last Solar Eclipse of 2021

Here's everything you need to know about last Solar Eclipse of 2021

 Global
2
Study suggests persistent depression among older adults, after COVID

Study suggests persistent depression among older adults, after COVID

 United States
3
Study finds gut bacteria that improves memory in bees

Study finds gut bacteria that improves memory in bees

 Germany
4
Could we really deflect an asteroid heading for Earth? An expert explains NASA’s latest DART mission

Could we really deflect an asteroid heading for Earth? An expert explains NA...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021