Business Advisory Committee of Rajya Sabha to meet tomorrow

Ahead of the winter session of Parliament, a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) of Rajya Sabha is scheduled to be held on November 29. The meeting will take place in Parliament at 10 am to allocate time for government legislation and other business.

Notably, the winter session will commence on November 29. The BJP-led government has a heavy agenda for the winter session with its legislative business including 26 new bills.

The government has indicated that the bill to repeal three farm laws will be taken up on priority. The bill was cleared by the union cabinet earlier this week. Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur had told reporters after the meeting that it will be the government's priority to get the three farm laws repealed in the winter session of parliament. The government's agenda also includes the Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021.

Meanwhile, a meeting of Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi with floor leaders of political parties is scheduled to take place in Parliament at 11:00 am on Sunday. Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) parliamentary executive committee will also hold a meeting separately at Parliament Annexe today.

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu has also called a meeting of the floor leaders. Three of the bills on the government's agenda are intended to replace ordinances.

The Congress has issued a three-line whip to its MPs asking them to be present in both the Houses of the Parliament on November 29. The Bharatiya Janata Party has also issued a three-line whip to its Rajya Sabha MPs asking them to be present in the House on November 29. Meanwhile, the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge has called on a meeting on Monday of all the Opposition parties to create consensus over the issues to be raised in the Parliament.

The winter session is scheduled to conclude on December 23. (ANI)

