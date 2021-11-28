TMC attends all-party meeting, to skip Oppn meet called by Kharge

Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Sunday attended the all-party meeting which was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, the party will not attend the meeting of opposition floor leaders called by Mallikarjun Kharge on November 29 to "create a consensus" over the issues to be raised in the winter session of the Parliament beginning Monday.

"TMC will not attend the meeting of opposition floor leaders called by Leader of Opposition (LoP) Mallikarjun Kharge tomorrow, but definitely will attend both the meetings one chaired by the Prime Minister and another by the Rajya Sabha Chairman," a TMC leader informed. "Will definitely bring forth several issues in the upcoming session," said the leader added.

Mamata Banerjee-led party will also attend a meeting of the floor leaders called by Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu at his residence in the national capital today. Notably, several Congress leaders switched to the TMC in recent days.

The winter session will commence on November 29 and is scheduled to conclude on December 23. (ANI)

