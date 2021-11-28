Left Menu

Rakesh Tikait reaches Mumbai to attend 'Kisan-Mazdoor Mahapanchayat'

Bharatiya Kisan Union national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait reached Mumbai to attend a 'Kisan-Mazdoor Mahapanchayat' in Azad Maidan today.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 28-11-2021 12:29 IST | Created: 28-11-2021 12:29 IST
Rakesh Tikait speaking to ANI in Mumbai (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Bharatiya Kisan Union national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait reached Mumbai to attend a 'Kisan-Mazdoor Mahapanchayat' in Azad Maidan today. The 'Mahapanchayat' is being hosted by over 100 organizations under the banner of Samyukta Shetkari Kamgar Morcha (SSKM).

"The Mahapanchayat will raise the demands of the farm movement including the legal guarantee for MSP, withdrawal of Electricity Amendment Bill, removal of penal provisions from Air Quality Management Act, repeal of the four labour codes, halving the price of diesel, petrol and cooking gas, and an end to the privatization of national resources," a Samyukta Kisan Morcha's release said. On being asked about the SKM's decision to postpone the march to the Parliament which was scheduled on November 29, Tikait said that "Since the government has taken a step back, we have also taken a step back."

Farmers have been protesting against the farm laws on various borders of Delhi since November 26, 2020. Last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the Centre will bring necessary bills in the Winter Session of Parliament beginning later this month to repeal the farm laws. The Prime Minister also said that the government will constitute a committee to work on a new framework for Minimum Support Price (MSP).

The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 has been listed for introduction and passage. It is among 26 new bills on the agenda of the government. The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 seeks to repeal the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance, Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

