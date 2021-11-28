Left Menu

PM Modi never used 'Mann Ki Baat' for political purposes: Nadda

BJP national President JP Nadda on Sunday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for never using the 'Mann Ki Baat' radio programme for political purposes.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2021 13:09 IST | Created: 28-11-2021 13:09 IST
PM Modi never used 'Mann Ki Baat' for political purposes: Nadda
BJP national President JP Nadda (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP national President JP Nadda on Sunday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for never using the 'Mann Ki Baat' radio programme for political purposes. Addressing the BJP workers in the national capital, Nadda said, "PM Modi has put forward the political issues through different platforms. He addressed the 83rd episode of the 'Mann Ki Baat'. He never talked about politics through his monthly radio programme or used it for political purposes. He has talked about the culture of the country."

"PM Modi has talked to us about the diversity of festivals in our nation, environment, women upliftment, and Ayushman Bharat. He focused on sports and talked about youth empowerment, as well," Nadda said. "BJP now has a goal to gather every month to listen to and discuss 'Mann Ki Baat', in all 10.40 lakh booths till May, to connect with the nation," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, earlier in the day, addressed the nation in the 83rd episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat'. This was the second last edition of the year.

"Mann ki Baat" is the Prime Minister's monthly radio address, which is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month. The programme will be broadcast on the entire network of AIR and Doordarshan and also on AIR News and mobile app. The first episode of the programme was broadcast on October 3, 2014. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's everything you need to know about last Solar Eclipse of 2021

Here's everything you need to know about last Solar Eclipse of 2021

 Global
2
Study finds gut bacteria that improves memory in bees

Study finds gut bacteria that improves memory in bees

 Germany
3
Study suggests persistent depression among older adults, after COVID

Study suggests persistent depression among older adults, after COVID

 United States
4
Could we really deflect an asteroid heading for Earth? An expert explains NASA’s latest DART mission

Could we really deflect an asteroid heading for Earth? An expert explains NA...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021