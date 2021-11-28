MVA coalition govt's 2nd anniv: Minister Nawab Malik says Maharashtra did 'better than other states' despite Covid-19 hit

As the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition government in Maharashtra completes two years in power, state cabinet minister Nawab Malik said that despite being affected by COVID-19 pandemic, the administration had done "better than other states" and completed many projects. "More than 66.50 lakh citizens were affected due to COVID-19. Maharashtra was the worst-hit state, even then we did better than other states. There was no complaint about non-availability of beds or oxygen," Malik said.

Further sharing the details of work done by the government in the last two years, Malik said, "Our first work of business was to waive off farmer loans. We waived off up to Rs 2 lakh in just two months." Malik, the spokesperson of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) said: "MVA has completed its two years in power. We are working on the line of the common minimum programme as decided, despite some natural and human calamities we have managed to take many important decisions and completed work."

Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP joined together under the banner of 'Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi' to form the government after the 2019 Maharashtra Legislative Assembly election. Shiv Sena and BJP broke their alliance post the election over the post of Chief Minister. (ANI)

