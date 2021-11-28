Left Menu

All eyes on govt over farmers issues: Mayawati says before Winter Session

All eyes will be on the governments stand on issues pertaining to farmers in the Winter Session of Parliament, which begins on Monday, Bahujan Samaj Party BSP chief Mayawati said.In a series of tweets in Hindi, Mayawati said, The winter session of the Parliament will begin tomorrow.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 28-11-2021 16:31 IST | Created: 28-11-2021 16:31 IST
All eyes on govt over farmers issues: Mayawati says before Winter Session
  • Country:
  • India

All eyes will be on the government's stand on issues pertaining to farmers in the Winter Session of Parliament, which begins on Monday, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati said.

In a series of tweets in Hindi, Mayawati said, ''The winter session of the Parliament will begin tomorrow. The government should not forget the promises it made to the people three days ago on the occasion of Constitution Day. It should fulfil them appropriately. All eyes will be on its stand on various issues pertaining to farmers.'' ''All BSP MPs have been instructed to raise important issues pertaining to the country and public interest with full preparations under the rules of the House. It is best that the government takes the House into confidence,'' she said in another tweet.

Non-assessment of impact of laws while enacting them is an issue which even the judiciary has been repeatedly pointing out. The Centre needs to pay attention towards this so that unnecessary confrontation is avoided, Mayawati tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's everything you need to know about last Solar Eclipse of 2021

Here's everything you need to know about last Solar Eclipse of 2021

 Global
2
Study finds gut bacteria that improves memory in bees

Study finds gut bacteria that improves memory in bees

 Germany
3
Study suggests persistent depression among older adults, after COVID

Study suggests persistent depression among older adults, after COVID

 United States
4
Could we really deflect an asteroid heading for Earth? An expert explains NASA’s latest DART mission

Could we really deflect an asteroid heading for Earth? An expert explains NA...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021