Left Menu

Punjab polls: SAD announces 4 more candidates

Both Qadian and Sri Hargobindpur are in Gurdaspur district.SAD president Sukhbir S Badal announced Nusrat Ali Khan from Malerkotla, Rohit Vohra from Ferozpur, Gur Iqbal S Mahal from Quadian Rajanbir Singh from Sri Hargobindpur Assembly constituency.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 28-11-2021 16:48 IST | Created: 28-11-2021 16:48 IST
Punjab polls: SAD announces 4 more candidates
  • Country:
  • India

The Shiromani Akali Dal on Sunday announced four more candidates for the 2022 Punjab Assembly polls. So far, the party has declared 88 candidates for the polls, which it is contesting in alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) after breaking ties with the BJP over the issue of farm laws.

Nusrat Ali Khan has been given ticket from Malerkotla seat while Rohit Vohra will be fielded from Ferozepur.

Gur Iqbal Singh Mahal will contest from Qadian and Rajanbir Singh is the SAD candidate from Sri Hargobindpur seat. Both Qadian and Sri Hargobindpur are in Gurdaspur district.

''SAD president Sukhbir S Badal announced Nusrat Ali Khan from Malerkotla, Rohit Vohra from Ferozpur, Gur Iqbal S Mahal from Quadian & Rajanbir Singh from Sri Hargobindpur Assembly constituency. Total announced 88,'' said senior party leader Daljit Singh Cheema in a tweet.

As per the seat-sharing arrangement with its alliance partner, the SAD will leave 20 seats for the Mayawati-led BSP while contesting on the rest of the seats. The Punjab Assembly polls are due early next year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's everything you need to know about last Solar Eclipse of 2021

Here's everything you need to know about last Solar Eclipse of 2021

 Global
2
Study finds gut bacteria that improves memory in bees

Study finds gut bacteria that improves memory in bees

 Germany
3
Study suggests persistent depression among older adults, after COVID

Study suggests persistent depression among older adults, after COVID

 United States
4
Could we really deflect an asteroid heading for Earth? An expert explains NASA’s latest DART mission

Could we really deflect an asteroid heading for Earth? An expert explains NA...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021