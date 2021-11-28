PM Modi announces ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for kin of deceased in Nadia's road accident

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the road accident in West Bengal's Nadia district on Sunday. "The injured will also be given Rs 50,000 each," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a tweet.

"The Prime Minister has announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the road accident in Nadia, West Bengal. Rs. 50,000 would be given to the injured," the PMO India tweeted. As per the police officials, at least 18 people were killed and 5 others injured in a road accident that took place in West Bengal's Phulbari area of Nadia district. The injured people have been shifted to Shaktinagar district hospital. (ANI)

