BJP calls MVA govt most corrupt, anti-people, useless ever; terms Uddhav accidental, absentee CM

The BJP Sunday hit out at the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government on the completion of its two years in office, calling it the ''most corrupt, opportunist, anti-people and useless'' dispensation ever in Maharashtra, and said Uddhav Thackeray has remained an ''accidental and absentee'' chief minister.

Addressing a press conference here, senior BJP leader and former Union minister Prakash Javadekar listed various cases of alleged corruption against NCP and Shiv Sena leaders, and accused the MVA government of having effected criminalisation of politics in the state during its two years in office.

''There is nothing worth praising about the two years of this government. It has been most corrupt, opportunist, anti-people and useless government ever in Maharashtra,'' he said. Lashing out at Thackerey, Javadekar said the people of Maharashtra had given their mandate to Shiv Sena-BJP alliance in the 2019 assembly polls but the Shiv Sena chief chose to join hands with rival NCP and Congress only to become the chief minister of ''the most corrupt'' dispensation in the state.

''People call it 'Maha Vasulia Aghadi Sakar' (an extortionist government). I want to give it a new name --'Maha Vishwasghati Aghadi Sarkar' (an unfaithful government),'' the BJP leader said. Separately, Chief Minister Thackeray said in Mumbai that most part of his government's two years was spent on COVID-19 management and that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) succeeded in turning the crisis into an opportunity. In a statement to mark the completion of his two years in office, Thackeray (61), who is recuperating in a private hospital after a spine surgery, thanked the people for supporting his government in all its endeavours and said it is the ''people's government''.

