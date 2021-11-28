Govt should apologise to farmers' families who lost their lives during agitation: Deepender Singh Hooda

Ahead of the Parliament's Winter Session beginning on Monday, Congress Rajya Sabha MP from Haryana Deepender Singh Hooda on Sunday said Chairman and Speaker of the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha should pass a condolence resolution in the House for farmers who lost their lives during the year-long protests against the three central farm laws. "As the Parliament session is starting on Monday, the repeal of these three farm laws will be taken up for discussion."

"I make two demands from the government: first, the government should apologise to the family of 670 farmers who have laid down their lives while agitating in farmers protest and including those who were brutally killed in Lakhimpur," Hooda said. "Second, I urge the Speaker of Lok Sabha and Chairman of Rajya Sabha to move a condolence resolution, offering condolence to the families of these 679 farmers who lost their lives during the year-long protests against the three central farm laws," he said.

The winter session of Parliament is scheduled to commence from November 29. The Centre on Saturday announced its decision to constitute a committee that would deliberate on issues of farmers' welfare, including crop diversification, zero-budget farming and MSP transparency.

"PM Narendra Modi has announced to constitute a committee to deliberate on the issues of crop diversification, zero-budget farming, & making MSP system more transparent & effective. This committee will have representatives from farmers' organizations," Agriculture Minister NS Tomar said. Tomar also announced that police cases registered against farmers during the one-year protest fall under the jurisdiction of the state governments who will decide how to proceed with them now.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the repealing of the three Central farm laws on the day of Guru Nanak Jayanti. In an address to the nation, Prime Minister urged farmers to return to their homes and "let's start afresh."

"We have decided to repeal all three farm laws, will begin the procedure at the Parliament session that begins this month. I urge farmers to return home to their families and let's start afresh," said he said. Prime Minister Modi emphasised that farmer' welfare and agriculture development is the top priority of the government. (ANI)

