Former Cambodian prime minister Prince Norodom Ranariddh has died - information minister

Reuters | Phnom Penh | Updated: 28-11-2021 17:28 IST | Created: 28-11-2021 17:28 IST
Former Cambodian Prime Minister Prince Norodom Ranariddh has died in France, the Cambodian minister of information said on Facebook.

The prince, 77, whose royalist political party won elections in 1993, was ousted in a 1997 coup by his coalition partner and rival Hun Sen, who remains Cambodia's prime minister more than 20 years later. (Writing by Kay Johnson Editing by Frances Kerry)

