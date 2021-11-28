BJP ruined, spoiled democratic structure of country: TMC MP Santanu Sen over Tripura Civic polls

Trinamool Congress leader and MP Santanu Sen on Sunday alleged that Tripura civic body elections were not conducted in a fair manner, adding that the Bharatiya Janata Party government has totally ruined and spoiled the democratic structure of the country. " Each and every citizen of the country has witnessed how dangerous this killing of democracy in Tripura was. The people of the country have seen how democracy was raped in Tripura in the name of election. There was no election in the true sense, it is an absolutely unprecedented way in which Biplab Deb BJP government with the help of police personnel and their hooligans and cadres, they have totally ruined and spoiled the democratic structure of the country," the TMC MP told to ANI alleging that elections were not conducted in "a free and fair manner."

Sen said despite the fact that BJP has once again stolen the right of the people to vote, the TMC was able to open its account in the state in civic body polls. "They have stolen the basic right of voting of the common people. Despite all this, TMC whose leaders and cadres were brutally threatened, assaulted and harassed like anything. Despite all this, by now it is known to everybody that TMC was able to open its account with the blessings of the people of Tripura. When the people of Tripura will get the opportunity to take part in an election freely and fairly, you can imagine what the result will be," he said.

On November 22, TMC alleged that several people sustained injuries after an attack on the residence of Trinamool Congress Tripura unit's Steering Committee chief Subal Bhowmik in Bhagaban Thakur Chowmuni area of Agartala Asked whether the TMC will join the meeting of the opposition parties called by Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, he said that the party will decide after having a discussion with the TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee.

"Our party will decide, our party leader in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha is there, they will decide after having a discussion with our party supremo Mamata Banerjee and our party General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee," he told ANI. Talking about the upcoming Parliament session from November 29, he said whenever the BJP will bulldoze bills in unparliamentary ways, TMC will "leave no stone unturned" in opposing the bill.

"The talk of the day is the farmers' bill repealing and the data protection bill and many other issues. BJP is famous for bulldozing several bills in various unparliamentary ways. Whenever there is any such effort by the BJP, TMC will fight to the knee and we will leave no stone unturned in opposing the bill," he said. BJP has won from 29 wards out of 51 wards bagging majority in Agartala Municipal Corporation, as per State Election Commission.

The voting took place on November 25 amid poll-related violence. According to the Election Commission of India, the voter turnout was over 81 per cent.As many as 98 persons were arrested for poll-related violence in the state, police had informed.

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress (TMC) had earlier approached the Supreme Court of India urging to postpone the counting of votes of municipal elections that were held in Tripura. This is the first civic poll that the BJP contested after coming to power in Tripura in 2018. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)