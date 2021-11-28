Cases against farmers: Will act according to Centre after farm laws issue settled

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said his government will take a call on the demand for the withdrawal of police cases against farmers according to what the Centre says after the issue of farm laws is settled.

Khattar said this responding to a query that Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar had said the withdrawal of cases against the farmers protesting the Centre’s farm laws is in the domain of state governments and they have to decide on it.

''When this issue will reach finality, what the Centre says at that time, we will decide accordingly,'' Khattar said during a news conference here.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of 32 farmer unions spearheading the stir against the laws, have said they will continue their agitation until the Centre accepts their demand of a legal guarantee for minimum support price (MSP) and withdrawal of cases against farmers, among others.

In Parliament's winter session, a bill to repeal the three farm laws, against which thousands of farmers have been protesting for the past year, will be introduced by the government. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had made the announcement regarding this last week.

When asked that the farmers’ stir is still on, Khattar said it is for them to decide on it. Khattar also fielded questions on the alleged scam in recruiting dental surgeons in Haryana, in which the opposition has demanded an independent probe.

Detailing sequence of events which led the state Vigilance Bureau (VB) to arrest Haryana Public Service Commission's Deputy Secretary Anil Nagar and some others, Khattar said the agency is conducting an in-depth probe.

''We have given full freedom to the VB to investigate the case,'' he said.

Alleging that the government is trying to hush up things in the ''country's biggest job scam'', Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala has demanded an inquiry by a Special Investigation Team, monitored by the Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Khattar said when any wrongdoing comes to the notice of his government, it goes for a crackdown to set things right.

''In this case too, all those found guilty will not be spared. We also urge our friends in the opposition that if they have any information, they should give it to us, the Vigilance or police, or they can provide this to court,'' he said.

He asserted that recruitment under his government has been carried out on merit.

Targeting the previous Congress regime, he said, ''Eleven recruitments during their time were cancelled over irregularities. So far, none of our recruitment has been cancelled (by the court).” Khattar said the ambitious Mukhyamantri Antyodaya Utthan Yojana has been implemented in the state to raise the standard of the poor.

Under this, Antyodaya Gram Utthan Melas will be organised from Monday.

A special campaign was launched to identify eligible families under the Mukhyamantri Antyodaya Parivar Utthan Yojana, he said, adding that of 3.25 lakh families, personal information of 1.5 lakh has been taken so far.

He said according to the schedule issued in each district, eligible families will be selected for business and self-employment on a large scale in the Antyodaya Gram Utthan Melas, which will be held for two or three days.

He said in the Mukhyamantri Antyodaya Parivar Utthan Yojana, verified data from Parivar Pehchan Patra has been obtained and on the basis of this, the state identified poor families.

He said the objective of the scheme is to strengthen the poor financially.

