Tripura local body poll results show people's trust in Modi: Nadda

BJP president J P Nadda on Sunday asserted that his party's massive win in the Tripura local body polls shows people's trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's policies and welfare programs and is also a reflection of their trust in the ''double engine'' government's commitment to the state's development.

The BJP uses the expression ''double engine government'' to denote it being in power at the Centre and in a state and claims that this helps in the state's progress.

The BJP's win in the polls is a victory of nationalist and pro-development forces, Nadda said in tweets and lauded Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb and the state party leadership for the ''historic'' and a massive win.

People have rejected fissiparous forces and those inclined to violence and controversy besides insulting Tripura, he claimed.

The ruling BJP on Sunday swept the civic body elections in Tripura, having won all the seats of the 51-member Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) and clinching several other urban local bodies.

The opposition TMC and CPI(M) failed to open their account in the AMC.

The saffron party secured all the wards in the 15-member Khowai Municipal Council, 17-seat Belonia Municipal Council, 15-member Kumarghat Municipal Council and nine-member Sabroom Nagar Panchayat, state election commission officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)