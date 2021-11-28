Left Menu

National People's Party demands Centre to repeal CAA

Ahead of the winter session of the Parliament, the National People's Party (NPP) on Sunday demanded the Centre to repeal the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

National People's Party demands Centre to repeal CAA
The demand was raised in the floor meeting of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) today ahead of the winter session of the Parliament, scheduled to start from Monday.

"In the floor leaders' meeting of NDA parties, I demanded the government to repeal the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, keeping in mind sentiments of the people," National People's Party MP Agatha Sangma told ANI. NPP, a constituent of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA, is the ruling party of Meghalaya.

The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) allows persecuted minorities belonging to the Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Buddhist, Parsi, and Christian communities from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan to avail of Indian citizenship. The Opposition parties and several groups have protested against the implementation of CAA. There was widespread protest across the country leading to the deaths of many people in violence after the CAA was passed by Parliament. (ANI)

