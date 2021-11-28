People of Tripura prefer politics of good governance: PM Modi on local poll results

Lauding the BJP's big win in the Tripura local body polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday the people of the state have given a clear message that they prefer politics of good governance.

These blessings give us greater strength to work for the welfare of each and every people in Tripura, Modi tweeted. ''I would like to applaud the @BJP4Tripura Karyakartas who worked tirelessly on the ground and served people. Under the leadership of Shri Biplab Deb Ji, the State Government has been at the forefront of many initiatives, which the people have duly blessed,'' he said.

The ruling BJP on Sunday swept the civic body elections in Tripura, having won all the seats of the 51-member Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) and clinching several other urban local bodies.

The opposition TMC and CPI(M) failed to open their accounts in the AMC.

The saffron party secured all the wards in the 15-member Khowai Municipal Council, 17-seat Belonia Municipal Council, 15-member Kumarghat Municipal Council and nine-member Sabroom Nagar Panchayat, state election commission officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)