Tripura Civic Polls: JP Nadda congratulates state CM, BJP workers over its landslide victory

After Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) swept Tripura Civic elections on Sunday, party National President JP Nadda congratulated Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb and other BJP workers over the landslide victory. Speaking to the media, Nadda said, "BJP has got a landslide victory in Tripura Civic elections today. I congratulate the Chief Minister, State BJP President Manik Saha, other party workers and people of the state."

The National BJP President said that this victory in the local bodies of Tripura is a symbol of people's faith and trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public welfare scheme. "BJP's victory is a symbol of people's faith in PM Modi's public welfare policies and the double engine government's commitment towards the development of the state. This is the victory of the people of the state, the victory of democracy," Nadda said.

He further said that the double engine government in Tripura has been formed for the first time under the leadership of PM Modi. According to the Election Commission of India's data, BJP has won a total of 217 seats out of 222 seats while the CPI-M registered victory on three seats and the TMC and TIPRA Motha could get hold of only one seat each in the crucial Tripura civic body polls.

Expressing happiness over the victory, Nadda said, "Our central and state governments are always dedicated towards the people's welfare. People of this country want development, not narrow politics." "The people of Tripura want to be a part of the development journey started by PM Modi across the country. The Prime Minister has also given a new shape to the revolution of development in the entire North East," he added.

Referring to the development of North-East states, Nadda said that PM Modi not only united the citizens but also established peace by freeing them from extremist and day-to-day blockades. "Since COVID-19 pandemic, BJP has got a resounding victory in the local body elections, and by-elections," he added.

The voting of Tripura Civic polls was conducted on November 25 lasted with a total voter turnout of 81.54 per cent. This is the first civic poll that the BJP contested after coming to power in Tripura in 2018.

Earlier in the month, tensions in Tripura increased after violent incidents in the run-up to the elections to the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) and 12 other municipal bodies. (ANI)

