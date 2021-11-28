His advisers won't enjoy ministerial status, says Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday said the MLAs appointed as his advisers or those who will be made parliamentary secretaries won't get any ministerial status or perks.

Hours after the cabinet rejig last Sunday, Gehlot had appointed six advisers, which included three Congress MLAs.

The BJP had objected to the appointments and submitted a memorandum to Governor Kalraj Mishra, who has sought clarity on their constitutional status. ''I am only taking advice. Everyone is aware that after the Supreme Court order, no one can be given any ministerial status or other perks. But if they are not given these, then what is wrong,'' he asked.

Gehlot also demanded from the Centre to give a grant to oil companies to address their financial needs instead of letting fuel prices increase, which he said puts pressure on the public.

The Rajasthan CM accused the Centre of weakening the states financially, saying it reduced on fuel the basic excise duty, from which they get their share.

''The Union government instead increased cess, special and additional excise duty, which is kept by it,'' he told reporters at the state Congress office here. Gehlot said inflation has shaken people across the country and there is a need to curb it. ''The Centre should assure people that fuel prices will not be increased for an effective check on inflation,'' he said while accusing the Centre of weakening the federal structure. ''They are not able to understand the federal structure. They are weakening the states financially. When the states are strong, the country will be strong. The financial management of states is getting disturbed,'' Gehlot told reporters.

He said all this is happening due to wrong policies of the Centre.

The CM said the Centre reduced petrol and diesel prices due to the Assembly elections in five states and people understand it.

''When they can reduce the rates due to elections, then why cannot they assure the country that the prices will not be increased further,'' he asked.

He also demanded that the Centre give the status of a national project to the eastern canal initiative of Rajasthan. He said the project will address water-related problems in 13 eastern Rajasthan districts and looking at its importance, the Centre should grant it the national status. He also targeted Union Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who is a Jodhpur MP, saying he failed to help Rajasthan in this project.

Gehlot said the Congress will be holding a massive rally in New Delhi on the issue of inflation, in which a large number of party men from the state will participate.

State Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra said around 50,000 party workers from Rajasthan will participate in the rally.

He said the BJP came to power by making false promises and made the life of the common man miserable.

