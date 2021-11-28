Left Menu

Restore pre-August 2019 status of J-K: Apni Party to Centre

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 28-11-2021 20:17 IST | Created: 28-11-2021 20:17 IST
The Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) on Sunday called on the Centre to restore the pre-August 2019 status of Jammu and Kashmir, saying there is a feeling of disempowerment and alienation among the residents following the ''snatching'' of its statehood.

Addressing a public meeting at Budhi village in Kathua district, JKAP vice president Ghulam Hassan Mir said there is a need to win the confidence of the people of Jammu and Kashmir by restoring its statehood before assembly elections are held.

The Centre revoked the special status of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir and divided it into two union territories on August 5, 2019.

The government of India must restore Jammu and Kashmir's pre-August 5, 2019 status, Mir said.

''On that day, the government played with our honour and snatched our historic state by downgrading it to a union territory,'' he said.

''There is a need to win the confidence of the people by restoring the statehood before (assembly) polls (are held) in J&K. There is a feeling of disempowerment and alienation among the people following the snatching of the statehood,'' the JKAP leader said.

Mir said the LG-led administration cannot be an alternative to an elected government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

