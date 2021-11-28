Left Menu

BJP to announce candidate list for KMC poll in a day or two

If there are differences over selection of candidates for one or two seats, these will be sorted out, the partys national vice president Dilip Ghosh said.The list has been almost readied.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 28-11-2021 20:30 IST | Created: 28-11-2021 20:30 IST
The BJP on Sunday said names of its candidates for elections to the 144-ward Kolkata Municipal Corporation have been almost finalised and will be announced in a day or two. If there are differences over selection of candidates for one or two seats, these will be sorted out, the party's national vice president Dilip Ghosh said.

''The list has been almost readied. If there are differences over one or two seats, we will sort it out. We will be able to announce names of our candidates very soon, possibly in a day or two,'' he told reporters after a meeting at the party's Hastings office here.

The TMC, the Left Front and the Congress had already announced their nominees for the civic body polls on December 19.

Rahul Sinha, the former president of the BJP's West Bengal unit, said ''the list will in all probability be announced tomorrow. It includes doctors, teachers, lawyers, social workers etc''.

The BJP leaders' comments came amid speculation that the saffron camp was delaying the announcement of candidates due to differences among its leaders. Both Sinha and Ghosh scotched such speculation.

