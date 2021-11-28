UP: Three BSP leaders join Congress
Three BSP leaders, including a former OSD of ex-Uttar Pradesh CM Mayawati, joined the Congress here on Sunday. They joined the Congress in the presence of state party chief Ajay Kumar Lallu, a statement said.The Congress said Ganga Ram, who has been the Officer on Special Duty OSD to BSP supremo and former chief minister Mayawati, joined the party.
The Congress said Ganga Ram, who has been the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to BSP supremo and former chief minister Mayawati, joined the party. The other two who joined the Congress are Shiv Puran Singh Chauhan from Ghazipur and Rajyavardhan Singh 'Raju' from Hardoi. Speaking on this occasion, Lallu said the central government for the past seven-and-half years and the UP government for the past four-and-half years have created an environment of fear and apprehension among people because of their wrong policies. The announcement of the repeal of three farm laws, reducing the excise duty on the petroleum products and advertisement of jobs are a conspiracy by the BJP to once again divert the attention of the public and gain votes, he alleged.
