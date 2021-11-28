Left Menu

UP: Three BSP leaders join Congress

Three BSP leaders, including a former OSD of ex-Uttar Pradesh CM Mayawati, joined the Congress here on Sunday. They joined the Congress in the presence of state party chief Ajay Kumar Lallu, a statement said.The Congress said Ganga Ram, who has been the Officer on Special Duty OSD to BSP supremo and former chief minister Mayawati, joined the party.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 28-11-2021 20:42 IST | Created: 28-11-2021 20:42 IST
UP: Three BSP leaders join Congress
  • Country:
  • India

Three BSP leaders, including a former OSD of ex-Uttar Pradesh CM Mayawati, joined the Congress here on Sunday. They joined the Congress in the presence of state party chief Ajay Kumar Lallu, a statement said.

The Congress said Ganga Ram, who has been the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to BSP supremo and former chief minister Mayawati, joined the party. The other two who joined the Congress are Shiv Puran Singh Chauhan from Ghazipur and Rajyavardhan Singh 'Raju' from Hardoi. Speaking on this occasion, Lallu said the central government for the past seven-and-half years and the UP government for the past four-and-half years have created an environment of fear and apprehension among people because of their wrong policies. The announcement of the repeal of three farm laws, reducing the excise duty on the petroleum products and advertisement of jobs are a conspiracy by the BJP to once again divert the attention of the public and gain votes, he alleged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's everything you need to know about last Solar Eclipse of 2021

Here's everything you need to know about last Solar Eclipse of 2021

 Global
2
Study finds gut bacteria that improves memory in bees

Study finds gut bacteria that improves memory in bees

 Germany
3
Study suggests persistent depression among older adults, after COVID

Study suggests persistent depression among older adults, after COVID

 United States
4
Could we really deflect an asteroid heading for Earth? An expert explains NASA’s latest DART mission

Could we really deflect an asteroid heading for Earth? An expert explains NA...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021