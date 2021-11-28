JP Nadda to flag off 'Run for Himachal' marathon in Delhi on Dec 5

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of Himachal Pradesh's statehood, the state government is observing the ''Swarnim Himachal Mahotsav'' by organising a ''Run for Himachal'' marathon in Delhi on December 5.

A state government spokesman said the marathon, being organised in collaboration with the Himachali diaspora Delhi-NCR, will start from Rajghat to Himachal Bhawan on December 5 at 8:30 am.

The 'Run for Himachal' will be flagged off by Rajya Sabha member and BJP president J P Nadda.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, Union I&B Minister Anurag Thakur, and State Minister of Forest, Youth Services and Sports Rakesh Pathania will also be there on the occasion, the spokesperson said.

