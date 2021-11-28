Left Menu

JP Nadda to flag off 'Run for Himachal' marathon in Delhi on Dec 5

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2021 20:53 IST | Created: 28-11-2021 20:53 IST
JP Nadda to flag off 'Run for Himachal' marathon in Delhi on Dec 5
To celebrate the 50th anniversary of Himachal Pradesh's statehood, the state government is observing the ''Swarnim Himachal Mahotsav'' by organising a ''Run for Himachal'' marathon in Delhi on December 5.

A state government spokesman said the marathon, being organised in collaboration with the Himachali diaspora Delhi-NCR, will start from Rajghat to Himachal Bhawan on December 5 at 8:30 am.

The 'Run for Himachal' will be flagged off by Rajya Sabha member and BJP president J P Nadda.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, Union I&B Minister Anurag Thakur, and State Minister of Forest, Youth Services and Sports Rakesh Pathania will also be there on the occasion, the spokesperson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

