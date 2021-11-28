BJP creating divisions among political parties in J&K: Mehbooba

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti accused the BJP on Sunday of creating divisions among the political parties in Jammu and Kashmir and aiming to justify the ''unconstitutional and illegal'' decisions of August 5, 2019 in the next Assembly through leaders switching parties.

''First it (BJP) attacked the PDP and created proxy parties here -- you know which ones and I do not have to take their names. Then they created a division within the NC (National Conference) in Jammu and made those leaders join the BJP,'' she told reporters at Bandipora, where she addressed a party convention.

Referring to the recent resignations from party posts by several Congress leaders in Jammu and Kashmir, the People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief said it seems that the BJP is now trying to divide the grand old party.

''Now, it seems that a division is happening in the Congress party as well and I do not think it is happening on its own. I think the BJP is behind it. It wants to create two factions in the Congress and use them,'' she said.

Asked if the PDP wants the Assembly polls to be conducted in Jammu and Kashmir, she said the election will happen one day or the other, but the aim of the BJP is to create divisions among the political parties here and justify the August 5, 2019 changes -- when the Centre revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir -- through those leaders switching parties in the next Assembly.

''I doubt that the way it (BJP) is creating divisions among the parties here -- the way it did it with the PDP or the NC or now, doing with the Congress -- its only aim is that in the elections, it will make those people reach the Assembly, who will help them justify the unconstitutional, illegal decisions of August 5, 2019,'' the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said.

Mufti, however, said she is sure that the people of Jammu and Kashmir are aware and they understand which parties are their own and who will defend their rights.

''They (people) know that the aim of these new parties is only to help the BJP in the coming Assembly by justifying their unjustified decisions,'' she said.

