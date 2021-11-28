Left Menu

AAP to launch 'MCD badlaav campaign' from Dec 2

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to launch 'Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Badlaav Campaign' from December 2, party state Convenor Gopal Rai informed on Sunday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2021 21:33 IST | Created: 28-11-2021 21:33 IST
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to launch 'Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Badlaav Campaign' from December 2, party state Convenor Gopal Rai informed on Sunday. AAP leader Manish Sisodia and Gopal Rai will launch the campaign together.

While addressing party workers in a virtual meeting on Friday, Rai said ''In view of the MCD elections, we are going to launch a big membership drive soon. In this MCD Badlaav Campaign, we will upload the data through a special app to streamline the efficient work." Rai said between November 28 to December, all the party workers will be trained on how to use the special app.

"All the party members, MLAs, councillors, frontal office-bearers, wherever they are, will be taking up their responsibilities in the campaign and playing their respective roles in the launch," he continued. Speaking further, Rai said, "this is a major campaign so we want every booth to have at least 4-5 lanes and for that, we have at least 8-10 people in every street." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

