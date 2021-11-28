SP govt necessary to remove 'bull and bulldozer' from UP: Akhilesh Yadav

Left Menu

This is a government of lies, and it fools people.

Attacking the Uttar Pradesh government, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday said a government led by his party is necessary to remove the ''bull and bulldozer'' from the state.

Speaking to reporters here on the sidelines of a marriage function, Yadav said the incumbent government is a dispensation of lies and it fools people.

''A Samajwadi Party-led government is necessary to remove the bull and bulldozer from the state. Some people are realising their interests by dividing the country on the lines of religion, region and caste,'' he said in an apparent reference to the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led state government.

He also alleged that SP workers are being harassed by the state government and false cases are being registered against them.

Taking a dig at Adityanath, Yadav said ''mukhyamantri baba'' does not know how to operate a smartphone or a laptop.

''As a result, he will not give you laptops and mobile phones. This is a government of lies, and it fools people. Once the SP is voted to power in the state, the youth will get job opportunities,'' he said.

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections will be held early next year.

