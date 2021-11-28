Rival factions hold separate functions to celebrate LJP foundation day

Rival factions of the Lok Janshakti Party on Sunday held separate functions here to celebrate the 21st foundation day of the party, which came apart less than a year after the death of its founder Ram Vilas Paswan.

The late Union minister's son and heir apparent Chirag Paswan held a function in the sprawling Bapu Sabhagar auditorium where he reached in a huge procession in a virtual show of strength aimed at asserting that desertion by LJP MPs notwithstanding, he enjoyed the support of the foot-soldiers.

Just a few kilometres away, Chirag's rebellious uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras and renegade cousin Prince Raj attended a function held at the Wheeler Road office of the undivided LJP, which the breakaway faction has come to occupy post the split.

LJP was floated on this date in 2000 by Ram Vilas Paswan who was then a member of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee cabinet and had got elected to Parliament on a ticket of the JD(U), which was then a faction of the undivided Janata Dal and later got merged with Nitish Kumar's Samata Party.

The Election Commission has frozen the LJP's well-known ''bungalow'' symbol after the split.

Chirag's faction has been recognised as LJP (Ram Vilas), while the one headed by Paras is called Rashtriya LJP and both has been allotted new symbols.

