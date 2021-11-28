PM Modi congratulates Petr Fiala for appointment as Czech PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated Petr Fiala over his appointment as Prime Minister of the Czech Republic and said he looks forward to working with him for further enhancing ties between the two countries.

The Czech President on Sunday swore in Petr Fiala as the country's new prime minister following last month's parliamentary election.

''Congratulations, Excellency Petr Fiala, on your appointment as Prime Minister of the Czech Republic. I look forward to working with you for further enhancing India-Czech ties,'' Modi tweeted.

Fiala, 57, who has led the conservative Civic Democratic Party since 2014, served as that country's Education Minister between 2012-13.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)