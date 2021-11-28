Left Menu

Section 144 imposed in Tripura's Khowai after 12 people including 3 cops injured in attack

Section 144 was imposed in the Teliamura area in Khowai district after 12 people including three police personnel were injured in an attack on a bus carrying Trinamool Congress (TMC) supporters.

ANI | Khowai (Tripura) | Updated: 28-11-2021 22:28 IST | Created: 28-11-2021 22:28 IST
Section 144 imposed in Tripura's Khowai after 12 people including 3 cops injured in attack
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Section 144 was imposed in the Teliamura area in Khowai district after 12 people including three police personnel were injured in an attack on a bus carrying Trinamool Congress (TMC) supporters. According to Police, Khowai, a group of people attacked a bus that was ferrying TMC supporters.

"Twelve people including three cops sustained injuries in the attack. Section 144 has been imposed in Teliamura Municipal Council area," said Kiran Kumar, Superintendent of Police, Khowai. The incident occurred on the day when the results of municipal elections were announced.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has once again retained its power in the crucial Tripura civic body polls and restricted the Opposition Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M) and All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) from scoring maiden seats. As per the Election Commission of India's data, of the total 222 seats, the BJP won a total of 217 seats while the CPI-M registered victory on three seats and the TMC and TIPRA Motha could get hold of only one seat each. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's everything you need to know about last Solar Eclipse of 2021

Here's everything you need to know about last Solar Eclipse of 2021

 Global
2
Study finds gut bacteria that improves memory in bees

Study finds gut bacteria that improves memory in bees

 Germany
3
Study suggests persistent depression among older adults, after COVID

Study suggests persistent depression among older adults, after COVID

 United States
4
Could we really deflect an asteroid heading for Earth? An expert explains NASA’s latest DART mission

Could we really deflect an asteroid heading for Earth? An expert explains NA...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021