Left Menu

Congress announces 29 more candidates for Kolkata civic polls

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 28-11-2021 22:59 IST | Created: 28-11-2021 22:59 IST
Congress announces 29 more candidates for Kolkata civic polls
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress on Sunday announced candidates for 29 more wards of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation, which will go to the polls next month.

The party also changed the candidates in three seats -- wards 8, 38 and 139.

In ward number 8, Congress had fielded former TMC councillor Partha Mitra.

In an embarrassment for the party, Mitra said he was with TMC after Congress announced his name from the seat on Monday.

''Mitra was in touch with us after being denied ticket by TMC and so we announced his name. Now, we are nominating Tapan Sil as a candidate from that ward,'' a Congress leader said.

The Congress had on Monday announced the names of 66 candidates for the 144-member Kolkata Municipal Corporation.

With today's announcement, the party has fielded candidates in 95 wards.

''Candidates for the rest of the seats will be announced soon,'' the Congress leader said.

The party said that it will fight alone in wards where it is strong and leave 22-25 seats for like-minded candidates with an aim to defeat the TMC and BJP.

The TMC has already announced the names of its candidates in all wards, while the Left Front has fielded nominees in 114 wards. The BJP is yet to announce its candidates' list.

The elections will be held on December 19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's everything you need to know about last Solar Eclipse of 2021

Here's everything you need to know about last Solar Eclipse of 2021

 Global
2
Study finds gut bacteria that improves memory in bees

Study finds gut bacteria that improves memory in bees

 Germany
3
Study suggests persistent depression among older adults, after COVID

Study suggests persistent depression among older adults, after COVID

 United States
4
Could we really deflect an asteroid heading for Earth? An expert explains NASA’s latest DART mission

Could we really deflect an asteroid heading for Earth? An expert explains NA...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021