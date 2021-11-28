Left Menu

AIIMS in Gorakhpur will be inaugurated next month: Adityanath

PTI | Gorakhpur | Updated: 28-11-2021 23:27 IST | Created: 28-11-2021 23:27 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that in December an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) will be inaugurated in Gorakhpur and a fertiliser factory which has been lying closed since 1990 will be restarted.

Addressing a gathering after the inauguration or foundation laying of 86 development schemes worth more than Rs 316 crore here, Adityanath said, ''The inauguration of the AIIMS in Gorakhpur will be done next month. Since 2004 there has been a demand for setting up an AIIMS in Gorakhpur.'' He also said that the fertiliser factory which has been lying closed since 1990 will be restarted next month.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate both the facilities to the public.

He said that under Prime Minister Modi, there has been a tremendous transformation in the healthcare sector in the state.

There were only 12 medical colleges in the state since Independence, but today the government is constructing 33 new medical colleges.

Uttar Pradesh goes to assembly polls early next year.

