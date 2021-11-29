Biden told more time needed to study Omicron variant -White House
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 29-11-2021 04:10 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 04:10 IST
- Country:
- United States
Top U.S. infectious disease official Anthony Fauci told President Joe Biden on Sunday that it will take about two weeks to have more definitive information about the transmissibility and other characteristics of the COVID-19 Omicron variant, the White House said in a statement.
Fauci also told Biden "he continues to believe that existing vaccines are likely to provide a degree of protection against severe cases of COVID," the statement said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Joe Biden
- COVID
- U.S.
- Omicron
- Biden
- Anthony Fauci
- White House
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russia's COVID-19 cases cross 9 million
J-K: LG Manoj Sinha reviews COVID-19 situation , directs officials to intensify preventive measures to contain dengue
3 snow leopards with COVID-19 die at Lincoln Children's Zoo
Mexico reports 217 new COVID-19 deaths
Japan prepares beds, booster shots in COVID-19 lull before winter