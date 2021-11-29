Left Menu

Biden told more time needed to study Omicron variant -White House

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 29-11-2021 04:10 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 04:10 IST
Top U.S. infectious disease official Anthony Fauci told President Joe Biden on Sunday that it will take about two weeks to have more definitive information about the transmissibility and other characteristics of the COVID-19 Omicron variant, the White House said in a statement.

Fauci also told Biden "he continues to believe that existing vaccines are likely to provide a degree of protection against severe cases of COVID," the statement said.

