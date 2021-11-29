Winter Session: Manish Tewari moves adjournment motion in Lok Sabha

Congress MP Manish Tewari on Monday has moved an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss "to direct the government to create a record of farmers who lost their lives during farm laws protest and give compensation to their families". In his letter to Seceretary-General, Lok Sabha, Tewari said, "I hereby give notice of my intention to ask for leave to move a motion for the adjournment of the business of the house for the purpose of discussing a definite matter of urgent importance, namely :- The government recently decided to repeal the three farm laws namely the The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act against which the farmers have been protesting for the past one year."

He said during the course of the agitation, many farmers lost their lives to the harsh weather, alleged use of force by the state and violent attacks on farmers' lives notably the incident that happened in Lakhimpur Kheri where farmers were allegedly run over by fast moving vehicles. The Congress MP further said many farmers lost their livelihood as they sat on borders protesting against the farmers. In many cases, the farmers who lost their lives were sole earners for their families.

"The government has in a reply to the parliament stated that it has not kept track of farmers who lost their lives in the agitation. The government should create a record of farmers who lost their lives protesting the farm laws and give compensation to their families. Sir, I wish to raise this grave matter of disregard of lives of farmers by the government," he added. The winter session of the Parliament is set to begin on Monday.

The government has indicated that the bill to repeal three farm laws will also be taken up on priority. The bill was cleared by the Union Cabinet last week. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)