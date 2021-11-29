Winter session: Cong Rajya Sabha MPs to meet today

Left Menu

Ahead of the commencement of Parliament's winter session, the Congress has called a meeting of its Rajya Sabha MPs today.

Ahead of the commencement of Parliament's winter session, the Congress has called a meeting of its Rajya Sabha MPs today. The meeting will take place in Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) office at 10:15 am.

The Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge has also called a meeting on Monday of all the Opposition parties to create consensus over the issues to be raised in the Parliament. The Congress has also issued a three-line whip to its MPs asking them to be present in both the Houses of the Parliament today.

On the first day of the winter session of Parliament on Monday, the Government of India is likely to move the three 'Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021' in the Rajya Sabha after it is passed by the Lok Sabha. The three 'Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021' was circulated among Rajya Sabha members on Friday.

The BJP-led government has a heavy agenda for the winter session with its legislative business including 26 new bills. The winter session is scheduled to conclude on December 23. (ANI)

