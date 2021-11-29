Left Menu

Parliament winter session: Manickam Tagore gives adjournment notice in LS over compensation for kin of farmers died during agitation

Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Monday gave an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha and demanded a discussion directing the government to initiate repealing of three farm laws and to announce compensation for the families of farmers who had died during the agitation against the farm laws.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-11-2021 09:47 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 09:47 IST
Parliament winter session: Manickam Tagore gives adjournment notice in LS over compensation for kin of farmers died during agitation
Congress MP Manickam Tagore (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Monday gave an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha and demanded a discussion directing the government to initiate repealing of three farm laws and to announce compensation for the families of farmers who had died during the agitation against the farm laws. In his letter to Secretary-General, Lok Sabha, Tagore wrote, "I hereby give notice of my intention to ask for leave to move a motion for the adjournment of the business of the house for the purpose of discussing a definite matter of urgent importance, namely:- To direct the government to initiate repealing of three farm laws and to announce compensation for the families of 700 farmers who had died during the last one year while they were in agitation in Delhi border."

The winter session of the Parliament is set to begin on Monday. The government has indicated that the bill to repeal three farm laws will also be taken up on priority. The bill was cleared by the Union Cabinet last week. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds herpes checks into the nervous system to last long

Study finds herpes checks into the nervous system to last long

 United States
2
Maritime association MASSA launches reward scheme for Indian seafarers

Maritime association MASSA launches reward scheme for Indian seafarers

 India
3
Diet more effective than drugs for anti-ageing and good metabolic health: Study

Diet more effective than drugs for anti-ageing and good metabolic health: St...

 Australia
4
Common drug linked to hampering lung cancer treatment: Study

Common drug linked to hampering lung cancer treatment: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021