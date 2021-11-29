Parliament winter session: Manickam Tagore gives adjournment notice in LS over compensation for kin of farmers died during agitation

Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Monday gave an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha and demanded a discussion directing the government to initiate repealing of three farm laws and to announce compensation for the families of farmers who had died during the agitation against the farm laws. In his letter to Secretary-General, Lok Sabha, Tagore wrote, "I hereby give notice of my intention to ask for leave to move a motion for the adjournment of the business of the house for the purpose of discussing a definite matter of urgent importance, namely:- To direct the government to initiate repealing of three farm laws and to announce compensation for the families of 700 farmers who had died during the last one year while they were in agitation in Delhi border."

The winter session of the Parliament is set to begin on Monday. The government has indicated that the bill to repeal three farm laws will also be taken up on priority. The bill was cleared by the Union Cabinet last week. (ANI)

